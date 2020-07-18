Suspect linked to large-scale heroin racket arrested

Suspect linked to large-scale heroin racket arrested

July 18, 2020   07:50 pm

-

A suspect who is linked to a large-scale heroin racket has been arrested while in possession of 1g 170mg of heroin.

The arrest was made by the officers of Peliyagoda Police in the area of Arawwala on Friday (17).

The suspect has been identified as a 34-year-old from Arawwala, Pannipitiya.

Police investigations have uncovered that the suspect was linked to the large-scale heroin racket carried out by the organized criminals under the alias ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’ and ‘Gagana’ who are currently in remand custody.

Further, it was revealed that he is also the main suspect in a shooting incident which killed a man on the 22nd of February last year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories