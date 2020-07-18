Suspect linked to large-scale heroin racket arrested

-

A suspect who is linked to a large-scale heroin racket has been arrested while in possession of 1g 170mg of heroin.

The arrest was made by the officers of Peliyagoda Police in the area of Arawwala on Friday (17).

The suspect has been identified as a 34-year-old from Arawwala, Pannipitiya.

Police investigations have uncovered that the suspect was linked to the large-scale heroin racket carried out by the organized criminals under the alias ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’ and ‘Gagana’ who are currently in remand custody.

Further, it was revealed that he is also the main suspect in a shooting incident which killed a man on the 22nd of February last year.