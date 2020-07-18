-

Another fresh case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sri Lanka, increasing the total number of patients to 2,703.

This patient, who is from Lankapura area, has been identified as a close associate of the virus-infected person linked to the Kandakadu COVID-19 cluster.

Further, four close contacts of a coronavirus patient linked to the same cluster and an arrival from the Philippines also tested positive earlier today (11).

Thereby, 06 positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected so far within the day.

The Epidemiology Unit says 669 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while 2,023 patients returned to health.

The Kandakadu cluster has thus far reported a total of 555 positive cases of COVID-19 while Sri Lanka Navy confirmed 906. However, only 05 navy men who had contracted the virus are currently under medical care.