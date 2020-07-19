Only 3 more coronavirus-infected navymen under medical care

-

Two more Sri Lanka Navy personnel who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 have recovered from the infection.

The sailors were discharged after returning to health from the disease, as confirmed by the random PCR test conducted during treatment, the navy said.

However, he is to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions.

A total of 906 navy personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 while 903 of them have recovered so far.

Accordingly, only 03 infected Sri Lanka Navy personnel remain under medical care.