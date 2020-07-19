Seven coronavirus-positive cases identified yesterday

-

The total number of coronavirus-positive cases reported from Sri Lanka stands at 2,704 cases thus far.

A total of seven cases were detected in the island within yesterday (18).

Among them, 5 have been identified from the Kandakadu cluster. Four of them are Homagama residents while the other is from Lankapura.

Meanwhile, another was identifies from the Senapura rehabilitation center.

They had all been under quarantine, according to the Department of Government Information.

A returnee from Philippines who had been undergoing quarantine is also confirmed to have contracted the virus.