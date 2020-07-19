1,563 arrested in 12-hour operation

-

During a special operation carried out in the Western Province, 1,563 people have been arrested over various offenses.

The Sri Lanka Police have carried out special raids in the province within a 12-hour period between 6 am and 6 pm yesterday (18).

Among them, 771 have been apprehended under arrest warrants while another 792 have been arrested over corruption cases.

Meanwhile, 2,093 in Western Province have been warned over failure to wear face masks and another 968 for not maintaining social distance.