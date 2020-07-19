PHIs withdraw from non-communicable disease control duties

PHIs withdraw from non-communicable disease control duties

July 19, 2020   10:50 am

-

The Association of Public Health Inspectors stated that their association has decided to withdraw from all non-communicable disease control duties from today (19).

Chairman of the Association Upul Rohana stated that if steps were not taken to resolve their issues, they are prepared to launch strike action in the future.

The Association of Public Health Inspectors has decided to resign from all duties related to the management of COVID-19 from noon on July 17.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories