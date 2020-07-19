PHIs withdraw from non-communicable disease control duties
July 19, 2020 10:50 am
The Association of Public Health Inspectors stated that their association has decided to withdraw from all non-communicable disease control duties from today (19).
Chairman of the Association Upul Rohana stated that if steps were not taken to resolve their issues, they are prepared to launch strike action in the future.
The Association of Public Health Inspectors has decided to resign from all duties related to the management of COVID-19 from noon on July 17.