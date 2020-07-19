Not easy to withdraw from international agreements - PM

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the previous government had no objective other than to sell local resources.

The Premier mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Mahiyanganaya.

Rajapaksa pointed out that withdrawing from an international agreement is not an easy task.

However, the struggle to pass on the resources of the country to future generations will not be abandoned, despite the challenges, he added.

The Prime Minister said that it was his determination to restore the resources that were lost to the country through international agreements, to future generations.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa also stated that a program will be implemented to develop the agrarian economy by increasing agricultural production throughout the country and creating opportunities in the local market.