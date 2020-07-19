Arrivals from India, UAE bring COVID-19 cases tally to 2,708

-

Four more foreign arrivals have tested positive for novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases reported in Sri Lanka.

Two of the new cases have arrived from India while the other two had arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

Accordingly, the total number of cases in the country has come to stand at 2,708.

Currently, 662 active cases of COVID-19 infection are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries recorded in the country has risen to 2,035 cases.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.