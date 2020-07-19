COVID-19: Twelve more recoveries bring count to 2,035

-

Twelve more patients who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 infection have regained their health, stated the Ministry of Health.

The recovered persons have been discharged from their respective hospitals today (19).

This brings the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2,035 cases.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus-positive cases detected in the country stands at 2,708 cases.

Currently, 662 among them are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.