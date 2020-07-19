Former MP Nimal R. Peiris released on bail

-

Former Parliamentarian and Provincial Council Member Nimal R. Peiris who was arrested over a case of misusing postal charges has been released on bail.

Peiris was arrested yesterday (18) by Sri Lanka Police over misappropriating postal charges valued at Rs 113,460.

When he was produced before the Kalubowila Acting Magistrate’s Court today (19), he was granted bail.

He was released in 2 surety bails worth Rs 5 million each, stated Ada Derana reporter.