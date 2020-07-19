More foreign arrivals add to COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka

-

Three recent arrivals from Qatar are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, stated the Department of Government Information.

A total of seven coronavirus-positive cases have been identified from the country within the so far.

Thereby, the count of COVID-19 cases detected in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,711.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 665 active cases among them are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Meanwhile, with 12 more patients being discharged today (19) upon regaining health, the tally of recoveries in the country has moved to 2,035 cases.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.