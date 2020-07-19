New CID unit to probe assets earned through criminal activity

July 19, 2020   04:18 pm

A new division is to be established under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), stated Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The unit will be titled ‘Illegal Assets Investigations Division’, said the Senior DIG addresssing a press conference held at the Police Headquarters this morning (19).

The new unit will be in charge of probing assets of those who are involved in criminal activity.

Further, it is the responsibility of this division to deal with the full time confiscation of immovable and movable property and money earned through various rackets and narcotics under the Money Laundering Act.

