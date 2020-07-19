Some public representatives have no idea of the countrys basic law - PAFFREL

July 19, 2020   07:37 pm

People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says that both public representatives and the public should have a proper understanding of public agencies.

Executive Director of organization Rohana Hettiarachchi says that the lack of understanding of the two parties regarding public agencies is a problematic situation.

He points out that some public representatives do not even understand the basic law of the country.

Political parties have a responsibility to nominate suitable candidates as the people have to choose their representatives from the list of candidates submitted by the political parties, Hettiarachchi said.

