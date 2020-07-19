Some public representatives have no idea of the countrys basic law - PAFFREL
People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says that both public representatives and the public should have a proper understanding of public agencies.
Executive Director of organization Rohana Hettiarachchi says that the lack of understanding of the two parties regarding public agencies is a problematic situation.
He points out that some public representatives do not even understand the basic law of the country.
Political parties have a responsibility to nominate suitable candidates as the people have to choose their representatives from the list of candidates submitted by the political parties, Hettiarachchi said.