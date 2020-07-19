Four more from Kandakadu rehab center test coronavirus-positive

-

Four more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 hiking the tally of virus-positive cases in Sri Lanka to 2,715 cases.

The latest cases are detected among patients of the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center who were under quarantine.

With the new cases, 11 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country within the day so far.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 669 active cases among them are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Meanwhile, with 12 more patients being discharged today (19) upon regaining health, the tally of recoveries in the country has moved to 2,035 cases.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.