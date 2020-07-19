COVID-19: More returnees from Saudi Arabia test positive

-

Nine individuals who arrived from overseas have been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19, stated the Department of Government Information.

The new cases have been detected amongst individuals who recently arrived from Saudi Arabia.

So far, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases have been detected within today (19).

Thereby, the count of coronavirus cases reported in the country has moved to 2,725 cases.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 678 active cases among them are under medical care at selected hospitals.

Meanwhile, with 12 more patients being discharged today upon regaining health, the tally of recoveries in the country has moved to 2,035 cases.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.