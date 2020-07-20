Showery conditions to continue during next 12 hours

-

Prevailing showery conditions in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces are expected to continue during the next 12 hours, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy rainfalls about 100mm are likely at some places, it said issuing an advisory.

The highest rainfall recorded between 08.00 a.m. yesterday (19) and 08.00 a.m. today was in Kegalle district (219.0 mm) while Galle district had experienced 160 mm of rain.

Menahwile the department says that showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Central provinces in the evening or night.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island, it said.

Winds will be North-westerly to westerly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo and South-westerly or Southerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo and Galle.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Potuvil via Galle, Matara and Hambanthota, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.