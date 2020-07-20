Section of Southern Expressway temporarily closed

July 20, 2020   10:41 am

A portion of the Southern Expressway has been temporarily closed off due to a minor landslide, stated the Police.

A section between Pinnaduwa and Imaduwa areas has been closed off in this manner.

A landslip had occurred in the aforementioned area this morning (20) due to the heavy rain experienced area.

The fallen mound of earth has disrupted the vehicular traffic on the expressway.

Accordingly, Police have taken measures to direct vehicles on the expressway to the Pinnaduwa and Imaduwa exits.

