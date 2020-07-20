Heavy rain over 100 mm expected

-

Natural Hazards Early Warning Center of the Meteorology Department has issued an ‘Amber’ warning the general public of heavy rain.

The prevailing showery condition in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces is expected to continue during next 12 hours, the Department forewarned.

The Department predicts that heavy rainfall about 100mm is likely at some places.

The advisory issued at 8 am this morning (20) is valid until 8 pm tonight.