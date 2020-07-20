New dates set for A/L and Scholarship exams
July 20, 2020 12:09 pm
The Ministry of Education has decided on dates to hold the G. C. E. Advanced Level examination and the Grade 5 Scholarship examination for the year 2020.
Following a meeting held today (20), it has been decided to postpone the G. C. E. A/L exam by one month.
Accordingly, the university entrance exam will commence on the 12th of October, 2020.
Meanwhile, the Grade 5 Scholarship exam has been set to be held on the 11th of October, 2020.