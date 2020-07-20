Court issues summons on Patali, his driver, and ASP Sudath Asmadala

-

Colombo High Court has issued summons on former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, his driver Dilum Thusitha Kumara, and ASP Sudath Asmadala.

This is with regard to the alleged hit-and-run incident which took place on February 28, 2016 where the vehicle in which the former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister was travelling in collided against a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider.

Accordingly, the trio is to appear before the court on the 20th of August, 2020.