Landslide early warning for five districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a landslide early warning for parts of Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts.

The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, if the rains continue, people living in following areas are be alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.

Locations for Potential Risk:

Colombo District

Padukka Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Galle District

Yakkalamulla and Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Nagoda, Elpitiya, Niyagama, Imaduwa, and Baddegama Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Kalutara District

Horana, Dodangoda, Kalutara, Beruwala, Panadura, Madurawala, Millaniya and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Bulathsinhala, Mathugama, Palindanuwara, Walallawita and Agalawaththa Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Kegalle District

Bulathkohupitiya, Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella and Yatiyantota Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Ratnapura District

Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.

Eheliyagoda and Kuruwita Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.