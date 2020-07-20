Covid-19 tally rises to 2,728 with four more cases

July 20, 2020   06:03 pm

Four new cases of novel coronavirus have been detected bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in Sri Lanka to 2,728.

The four new cases include 03 returnees from Saudi Arabia, who were in quarantine, and a resident of Rajanganaya, who is a close contact of a Covid-19 positive patient from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center.

Accordingly a total of 675 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care while the total number of recoveries has climbed to 2,041. 

