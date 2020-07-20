BIA strengthens baggage security screening facilities with latest technology

-

A batch of equipment and other supplies with the latest technology in compliance with ECAC (European Civil Aviation Conference) DFT UK (Department for Transport UK) and TSA (Transport Security Administration USA) and national security standards were introduced to strengthen the baggage screening facilities at BIA on Monday (20).

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), compliance of all these standards is required for hold baggage and carry-on baggage screening.

These X-Ray machines with state-of-the-art technology worth of USD 331,220 (LKR 61m) have been procured by Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) as a direct investment.

Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL), Mr. Rajeewasiri Sooriyaarachchi, Vice-Chairman –AASL, Mr. S. Sumanasekara, Director-AASL, Mr. A. Warushahennadige, Director-AASL, Mr. P. A. Jayakantha, Deputy Director-General, Aviation Security Regulations, CAASL and senior officials of AASL attended the introductory program.