EC informs CID not to summon Rishad over Easter attacks until Aug 10

The Elections Commission has instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to postpone the summoning of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen until August 10 to make statements regarding the 2019 Easter Sunday attack.

Leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Party Bathiudeen is the Wanni District group leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya and is set to contest the forthcoming General Election.

The Elections Commission in a letter to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne, stated that the members of the Commission had taken this decision unanimously.

The Commission further said that the President and the Attorney General have been informed of this decision.