Roda, Naliya, and associates of Samayan, Uru Juwa arrested

-

Chaminda Kumara, an associate of the organized crime gang leader ‘Samayan’, has been arrested by the Nawagamuwa Police, yesterday (19).

The 42 year old arrestee from Pahala Bomriya, Kaduwela has been arrested over the possession and sale of heroin.

He is said to have operated the heroin racket and been in charge of financial administration of ‘Samayan’.

Nawagamuwa Police has also arrested a follower of organized crime gang leader ‘Uru Juwa’ as well.

The suspect named Hettiarachchige Jagath Kushan Dilruk had been arrested at the Ranala area.

Charges against him include the murder of a person named Chamara at Ranala in 2015, along with ‘Uru Juwa’ and seven others.

Meanwhile, Mirihana Anti-Corruption Division had arrested ‘Roda’ and ‘Naliya’, today (20).

They have been identified to be followers of ‘Podi Thilina’ who runs an ‘Ez-cash’ drug racket through the prison. They are currently under custody for interrogation purposes.