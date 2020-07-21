Roda, Naliya, and associates of Samayan, Uru Juwa arrested

Roda, Naliya, and associates of Samayan, Uru Juwa arrested

July 21, 2020   12:16 am

-

Chaminda Kumara, an associate of the organized crime gang leader ‘Samayan’, has been arrested by the Nawagamuwa Police, yesterday (19).

The 42 year old arrestee from Pahala Bomriya, Kaduwela has been arrested over the possession and sale of heroin.

He is said to have operated the heroin racket and been in charge of financial administration of ‘Samayan’.

Nawagamuwa Police has also arrested a follower of organized crime gang leader ‘Uru Juwa’ as well.

The suspect named Hettiarachchige Jagath Kushan Dilruk had been arrested at the Ranala area.

Charges against him include the murder of a person named Chamara at Ranala in 2015, along with ‘Uru Juwa’ and seven others.

Meanwhile, Mirihana Anti-Corruption Division had arrested ‘Roda’ and ‘Naliya’, today (20).

They have been identified to be followers of ‘Podi Thilina’ who runs an ‘Ez-cash’ drug racket through the prison. They are currently under custody for interrogation purposes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories