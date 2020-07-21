Showers or thundershowers expected in four provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some Places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Uva provinces.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or Southerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Galle, Matara and Hambantota, may experience surges as a result of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.