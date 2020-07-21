Postal voting for General Election ends today

-

The postal voting process for the General Election 2020 is scheduled to come to an end this evening (21).

Voters, who were unable to cast their postal votes on the previously set dates due to unavoidable circumstances, were permitted to do so on Monday (20) at their respective District Election Office. The process will continue today (21) as well.

Postal voting of the General Election 2020 kicked off on July 13 with the staff members at the offices of Medical Officers of Health (MOH) casting their absentee votes from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

The staff of state sector offices cast their absentee votes on the 14th and 15th of July while members of security forces, the Police, the Civil Security Department, health sector workers, staff of District Secretariats, and election offices marked their postal votes on 16th and 17th July.

In addition, the 4th of August has been declared as a special date for people, who are under quarantine following the detection new positive cases from the new COVID-19 cluster linked to Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, to mark their postal votes.