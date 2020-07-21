Army uniforms, grenades, ammunition found at Kiriyas house

July 21, 2020   09:31 am

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a close associate of crime gang member ‘Barrel Sunil’ at Bowala area in Walasmulla.

The arrest has been made at a raid carried out by the officers of the Tangalle Camp of the STF.

The suspect has been identified as a 58 year old male name Udeni alias ‘Kiriya’. He is also said to be a deserter of the Army.

STF have found several Sri Lanka Army uniforms, a live hand grenade, several rounds of live ammunition concealed at the suspect’s house.

Walasmulla Police have launched further investigations into the matter.

