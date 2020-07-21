EC warns against using religious places for election propaganda activities

-

The Election Commission says it has received complaints regarding election propaganda activities being carried out at places of worship for the purpose of the Parliamentary Election 2020 scheduled to be held on August 05.

Many of these complaints were received from Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Hambantota and Ampara districts, the election body said issuing a media release on the matter.

In terms of Section 79 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981 , anyone, who carries out propaganda activities at a place of worship or utters at religious assemblies any words for the purpose of promoting or demoting the election, or the election campaign of any political party/independent group/candidate, is guilty of the offence of undue influence.

The Election Commission has requested religious leaders to disallow places of worship being used such purposes and to abstain from carrying out any such activities during the election period.

In the event of promotion or demotion of any party, independent group, or a candidate as aforesaid, the Election Commission urges the general public to bring it to the notice of the nearest police station, District Election Complaint Management Unit or the National Election Complaint Management Centre established at its head office.