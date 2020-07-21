Dengue prevention assistants withdraw from Covid-19 related duties

-

The All Ceylon Dengue Prevention Assistants Association (ACDPAA) has decided to withdraw from Covid-19 related duties.

This decision has been taken in support of the trade union action taken by Public Health Officers (PHIs) recently.

Following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, dengue prevention assistants were engaged in helping PCR testing, disinfecting activities, conducting public awareness campaigns, and assisting the quarantine procedure.

The Secretary of ACDPAA Mr. Suranga Darshana, speaking to Ada Derana, said the dengue prevention assistants carried out their duties for a monthly allowance of Rs. 22,000 even though it was not permanent employment.

As the authorities failed to heed the requests on the matter, the dengue prevention assistants island-wide decided to resort to this measure, following in the footsteps of the PHIs, he noted.

On July 17, the PHIs across the country also withdrew from Covid-19 related duties claiming that they are unable to carry on with their duties without legal protection.