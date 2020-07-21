Several senior cops transferred

Several senior cops transferred

July 21, 2020   01:45 pm

-

Several senior police officers have been transferred with immediate effect, stated Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.

The relevant transfers have been made with the approval of the National Police Commission and in agreement with the Elections Commission.

The transfers have been based on exigencies of service.

A Senior Superintendent of Police, a Superintendent of Police and 08 Assistant Superintendents of Police have received transfers in this manner.

Accordingly, SSP Vijith de Alwis who was in charge of the Anuradhapura Division has been transferred as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Hatton Division.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) M. R. Noordeen of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division has also been transferred to the Police Special Task Force (STF), according to a statement issued by the Police Media Unit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories