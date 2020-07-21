Several senior cops transferred

-

Several senior police officers have been transferred with immediate effect, stated Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.

The relevant transfers have been made with the approval of the National Police Commission and in agreement with the Elections Commission.

The transfers have been based on exigencies of service.

A Senior Superintendent of Police, a Superintendent of Police and 08 Assistant Superintendents of Police have received transfers in this manner.

Accordingly, SSP Vijith de Alwis who was in charge of the Anuradhapura Division has been transferred as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Hatton Division.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) M. R. Noordeen of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division has also been transferred to the Police Special Task Force (STF), according to a statement issued by the Police Media Unit.