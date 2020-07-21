-

The Ministry of Health confirms that 07 more persons infected with COVID-19 have made complete recoveries.

The situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit read that 04 of these recoveries are from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) and the remaining 03 are reported from the Iranawila Hospital.

On that account, COVID-19 recoveries tally has reached to 2,048.

In the meantime, the total count of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,730.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 671 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.