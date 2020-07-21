Sajith accuses govt of ignoring youths left unemployed due to Covid-19

-

Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that all the promises made by the incumbent government to the country’s youths during the last presidential election have now become ‘broken promises’.

Speaking during an election meeting of the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ in Ratmalana, he stated that today the youth have been made to go chasing behind politicians and to worship them.

Premadasa said that hundreds of thousands of youths lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic and accused the incumbent government of not looking into them ‘for even a moment’.

He said that this era of politics where the youth have to go chasing behind politicians needs to be ended and that his party will provide the youth with the opportunity to reach the highest positions centered on skills, merit, ability and talent.