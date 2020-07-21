Sajith accuses govt of ignoring youths left unemployed due to Covid-19

Sajith accuses govt of ignoring youths left unemployed due to Covid-19

July 21, 2020   05:21 pm

-

Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that all the promises made by the incumbent government to the country’s youths during the last presidential election have now become ‘broken promises’.

Speaking during an election meeting of the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ in Ratmalana, he stated that today the youth have been made to go chasing behind politicians and to worship them. 

Premadasa said that hundreds of thousands of youths lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic and accused the incumbent government of not looking into them ‘for even a moment’. 

He said that this era of politics where the youth have to go chasing behind politicians needs to be ended and that his party will provide the youth with the opportunity to reach the highest positions centered on skills, merit, ability and talent.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories