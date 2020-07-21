Rishad ordered to appear before CID

-

Fort Magistrate has ordered former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 9.00 am on the 27th of July.

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) leader will be recording a statement on Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

According to reports, he had been issued notices on two previous occasions to record a statement with the CID pertaining to its probes on the coordinated bombings, however, the former minister had failed to make an appearance.

Notices were issued to Bathiudeen, ordering him to provide a statement to the CID next Monday (27) after the officers presented submissions to the Fort Magistrate in this regard.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, instructed the CID yesterday (20) to postpone the summoning of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen until August 01 as Bathiudeen is the Wanni District group leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and is set to contest the forthcoming General Election.

In a letter to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne, the election body stated that the members of the Commission had taken this decision unanimously.