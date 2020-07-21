Rishad ordered to appear before CID

Rishad ordered to appear before CID

July 21, 2020   05:35 pm

-

Fort Magistrate has ordered former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 9.00 am on the 27th of July.

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) leader will be recording a statement on Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

According to reports, he had been issued notices on two previous occasions to record a statement with the CID pertaining to its probes on the coordinated bombings, however, the former minister had failed to make an appearance.

Notices were issued to Bathiudeen, ordering him to provide a statement to the CID next Monday (27) after the officers presented submissions to the Fort Magistrate in this regard.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, instructed the CID yesterday (20) to postpone the summoning of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen until August 01 as Bathiudeen is the Wanni District group leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and is set to contest the forthcoming General Election.

In a letter to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne, the election body stated that the members of the Commission had taken this decision unanimously.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories