EC declares two additional dates for those who missed marking postal votes

Two additional days have been declared for postal voters, who were unable to mark their ballot so far.

They will accordingly be allowed to mark their absentee votes on the 24th and 25th of July at their respective District Election Offices.

On Friday (24), the postal voting will take place between 8.30am and 4.00pm, meanwhile, on Saturday (25) the process will go on from 8.300am to 2.00pm.

The postal voting process of the General Election 2020 came to an end at 4.00 pm this evening.

Postal voting of the General Election 2020 kicked off on July 13 with the staff members at the offices of Medical Officers of Health (MOH) casting their absentee votes from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

The staff of state sector offices cast their absentee votes on the 14th and 15th of July while members of security forces, the Police, the Civil Security Department, health sector workers, staff of District Secretariats, and election offices marked their postal votes on 16th and 17th July.

In addition, the 4th of August has been declared as a special date for people, who are under quarantine following the detection new positive cases from the new COVID-19 cluster linked to Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, to mark their postal votes.

Voters, who were unable to cast their postal votes on the previously set dates due to unavoidable circumstances, were permitted to do so yesterday (20) and (21).