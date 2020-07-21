Eid al-Adha to be celebrated on August 01

-

Muslims in Sri Lanka will be celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha on the 01st of August as the new moon pronouncing the start of the Holy Month of Dhul Hijjah was not sighted today (21), the Colombo Grand Mosque announced.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Hajj Festival, is one of the two festivals of Islam and is celebrated by all Muslims on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah.

The Muslim festival marks the conclusion of the important worship of Haj or pilgrimage to Makkah.

At the end of the Haj, Muslims throughout the world celebrate the holiday of Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice).

The festival is celebrated by nearly 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide.