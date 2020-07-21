PM calls for expedited probes into poaching

July 21, 2020   10:21 pm

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (21) instructed the Department of Wildlife to carry out expeditious investigations into poaching in Sri Lanka.

The Premier has told the Director-General of Wildlife Mr. M.G.C. Sooriyabandara to take immediate action in this regard as it is the responsibility of the government to protect rare species in its territory, the Office of the Prime Minister announced.

This order comes after another death of a leopard was reported from Mapakanda area in Nawalapitiya on Monday (21).

PM Rajapaksa has pointed out that incidents, which claimed the lives of animals endemic to Sri Lanka including that of a very rare black panther, were reported in the recent past.

Mr. Sooriyabandara has been ordered to instruct the wildlife officers on the matter and to take measures to prevent these incidents from taking place as well as to protect the lives to wild animals.


A seven-year-old female leopard died on Monday (21) after getting caught in a hunter’s trap in the aforesaid area.

The remains of the leopard have been moved to the veterinary hospital in Minipe for the post-mortem examination.

The leopard had sustained critical injuries to its abdomen after getting trapped, the wildlife guard at Nallathanniya Wildlife Sanctuary Prabash Karunatileka said.

He added that an investigation is underway to apprehend the individuals who had set up the trap.

