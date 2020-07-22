Foreign Min. to assist Lankan expats in Italy without proper documentation

-

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has taken the initiative to assist Sri Lankan workers in Italy to benefit from the amnesty granted by Italian authorities under the ‘SANATORIA 2020’ programme from the 1st of June to the 15th of August.

Taking into consideration the difficulties faced by Sri Lankan workers in the COVID-19 context, Minister Gunawardena took measures to waive off penalty fees for lack of documentation for workers applying for Sri Lankan passports and has brought down the fees to Euro 140 (from Euro 330 and Euro 420).

In a media release, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said today (21), this initiative will benefit an estimated 20,000 Sri Lankan workers currently staying in Italy who will be able to afford to apply for visas to work in Italy after obtaining their Sri Lankan passports.