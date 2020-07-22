Suspect nabbed with weapons, ammunition and other contraband

-

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended a suspect who had been in possession of weapons including firearms.

The arrest was made after acting on a tip-off received by the officers of Organized Crimes Prevention Division.

A Twelve-bore shotgun, 06 shotgun shells, a locally-manufactured firearm, a hand grenade, 23 rounds of T-56 ammunition and T-56 assault rifle have been seized from the suspect.

In addition, 03 swords, a military uniform and 03 military shirts were also found in possession of the suspect.

According to reports, the suspect, aged 28, is a resident of Ganegoda area.

He is slated to be produced before Elpitiya Magistrate’s Court today (22).



In another development, an individual was taken into custody for being in possession of a locally-manufactured firearm.

The arrest was made in a joint operation by the officers of the STF and Sooriyawewa Police.

The 65-year-old suspect is to be produced before the Hamabantota Magistrate’s Court today.