Suspect nabbed with weapons, ammunition and other contraband
July 22, 2020 09:39 am
The Police Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended a suspect who had been in possession of weapons including firearms.
The arrest was made after acting on a tip-off received by the officers of Organized Crimes Prevention Division.
A Twelve-bore shotgun, 06 shotgun shells, a locally-manufactured firearm, a hand grenade, 23 rounds of T-56 ammunition and T-56 assault rifle have been seized from the suspect.
In addition, 03 swords, a military uniform and 03 military shirts were also found in possession of the suspect.
According to reports, the suspect, aged 28, is a resident of Ganegoda area.
He is slated to be produced before Elpitiya Magistrate’s Court today (22).
In another development, an individual was taken into custody for being in possession of a locally-manufactured firearm.
The arrest was made in a joint operation by the officers of the STF and Sooriyawewa Police.
The 65-year-old suspect is to be produced before the Hamabantota Magistrate’s Court today.