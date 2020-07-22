More contraband found thrown over Negombo prison walls

-

Officials of the Negombo Prison have discovered a parcel containing contraband thrown into the prison premises over the wall.

The Department of Prisons stated that the parcel had been thrown into the prison last night (21).

Four mobile phones, 10 leaves of tobacco, 05 lighters, and narcotic drugs including heroin, cannabis, and narcotic pills have been found in the parcel.

Meanwhile, mobile phones and other contraband have been in the Colombo Remand Prison during a search carried out yesterday.

They have been found concealed within the walls of the prisoners’ cells.

Two mobile phones, a SIM card, 2 phone batteries, and a charger have been found among them.