EC explains how to mark preferences on ballot papers

The Election Commission has issued a brief notice on casting votes and marking the preferences in ballot papers for the General Election 2020 scheduled to be held on the 5th of August.

The voters are instructed to cast their votes by marking a cross (X) on the ballot paper against the name and symbol of the political party or independent group of their choice.

Subsequently, the voters should mark crosses on the preferential numbers of not more than three candidates nominated by that recognized political party or independent group in the boxes where the numbers appear.

The election body says the following will be rejected at the count of ballot papers:

• No vote is marked against any political party or independent group

• Vote is marked for more than one political party

• Vote is marked for more than one independent group

• Vote is marked for more than one political party or for more than one independent group or for a combination of one or more political party and independent group

• Ballot papers where anything is written or marked by which the voter can be identified

• If it is uncertain to determine to which political party or the independent group the voter has cast his or her vote

In the meantime, ballot papers which are not properly marked will not be counted for preferences, the release read further.

It added that ballot papers of the following conditions will also be rejected or not be valid at the count of preferences:

• Preference not marked for any candidate

• Preference marked for more than three candidates

• Uncertain to find out to which candidate the preferences have been marked