More COVID-19 recoveries hike tally to 2,064

July 22, 2020   12:56 pm

The Ministry of Health says 16 more individuals who had tested positive for the COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

Accordingly, they have been discharged from the respective hospitals today (22).

This new development has brought Sri Lanka’s total count of recuperations to 2,064.

The total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the country currently stands at 2,730

The Epidemiology Unit says 655 active cases of COVID-19 are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, 11 coronavirus-positive patients in Sri Lanka have succumbed to the disease so far.

