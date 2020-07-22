Patali issued summons to appear before courts
July 22, 2020 01:46 pm
The Colombo High Court has issued summons on the former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka to appear before courts.
The summons was issued regarding the case filed over the alleged hit-and-run incident which took place on February 28, 2016 where the vehicle in which the former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister was travelling in collided against a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider.
Accordingly, the former minister has been ordered to appear before the court on the 21st of October, 2020.