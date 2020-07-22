AG orders arrest of 04 Negombo Prison officers including interdicted Superintendent

-

The Attorney General has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest on four officials at the Negombo Prison including the interdicted Superintendent P. W.W. U. P. Anuradha Sampayo.

Among the officers listed by the Attorney General are Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated that the AG has instructed the CID to obtain arrest warrants on the aforementioned officers and arrest them.

Meanwhile, the interdicted Prison Superintendent Sampayo had filed a writ petition at the Court of Appeal seeking an injunction restraining him from being arrested by the CID.

Secretary to the Ministry of Justice S. M. Mohammed, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, the Attorney General, and the Director of the CID have been named respondents of the petition.