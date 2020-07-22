AG orders arrest of 04 Negombo Prison officers including interdicted Superintendent

AG orders arrest of 04 Negombo Prison officers including interdicted Superintendent

July 22, 2020   01:59 pm

-

The Attorney General has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest on four officials at the Negombo Prison including the interdicted Superintendent P. W.W. U. P. Anuradha Sampayo.

Among the officers listed by the Attorney General are Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated that the AG has instructed the CID to obtain arrest warrants on the aforementioned officers and arrest them.

Meanwhile, the interdicted Prison Superintendent Sampayo had filed a writ petition at the Court of Appeal seeking an injunction restraining him from being arrested by the CID.

Secretary to the Ministry of Justice S. M. Mohammed, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, the Attorney General, and the Director of the CID have been named respondents of the petition.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories