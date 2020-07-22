Decision on ongoing PHI trade union action tomorrow

Decision on ongoing PHI trade union action tomorrow

July 22, 2020   03:08 pm

The Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) will announce their decisions regarding the ongoing trade union action.

Secretary of the Association of Public Health Inspectors, Mr. Mahendra Balasuriya said none of the officials have heeded their requests thus far.

The executive council of the Association is set to meet tomorrow to decide on proceeding with the trade union action.

All PHIs across the country withdrew from all duties related to the management of COVID-19 on July 17 and two days later they announced their decision to withdraw from all non-communicable disease control duties as well.

