Arrest warrants issued on 4 Negombo Prison officers including interdicted SP

The Negombo Magistrate has issued arrest warrants on the Interdicted Superintendent (SP) Anuradha Sampayo and 03 other officials of the Negombo Prison.

Earlier today (22), the Attorney General directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to obtain warrants and arrest 04 officials of the Negombo Prison.

Accordingly, arrest warrants have been issued on the Interdicted Superintendent P. W.W. U. P. Anuradha Sampayo, Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

Meanwhile, the interdicted Prison Superintendent Sampayo had filed a writ petition at the Court of Appeal this morning, seeking an injunction restraining him from being arrested by the CID.