Conflict between patients at Kandakadu COVID-19 treatment center

Five individuals have been hospitalized following a conflict between COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at the COVID-19 treatment center in Kandakadu.

The conflict which occurred last night (21) had been between two groups of detainees of the Kandakadu rehabilitation center who had been identified to have contracted the virus, stated Army Media Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe.

Sri Lanka Army officers had intervened to resolve the conflict and been admitted the injured patients to the Welikanda COVID-19 treatment hospital, he said.

Brigadier Wickramasinghe further said that the situation at the Kandakadu COVID-19 Treatment Center has been settled.

Currently, nearly 370 virus-infected detainees are receiving treatment at the Kandakadu COVID-19 treatment center.