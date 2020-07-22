Former MP Palitha Thewarapperuma hospitalized

Former MP Palitha Thewarapperuma hospitalized

July 22, 2020   06:58 pm

-

Former parliamentarian Palitha Thewarapperuma has been hospitalized over an alleged attack on him.

Reportedly, Thewarapperuma has been injured his arm and leg in the incident.

The United National Party candidate had been admitted to the Kalutara Nagoda Hospital, this afternoon (22).

The former deputy minister had visited a construction site to inspect the quality of a water pipe laying project from Kandana, Bulathsinhala until Kalutara.

Reportedly, a conflict arisen between Thewarapperuma and the employees of the contract company and a person who accompanied Thewarapperuma had video recorded the incident.

Subsequently, the injured the Kalutara district candidate had then arrived at the Kalutara Police claiming that he was attacked by the employees of the contract company.

However, Thewarapperuma had been hospitalized with the intervention of the police.

The condition of the candidate is not critical, according to hospital sources.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories