Sri Lankas COVID-19 cases tally hits 2,731

July 22, 2020   07:52 pm

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka escalated to 2,731 this evening (22) as one more person tested positive for the virus.

The latest case is a close contact of a novel coronavirus patient linked to the Kandakadu cluster, the Department of Government Information said.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, a total of 656 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries reported from the disease in the country moved up to 2,064 earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

