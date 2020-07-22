President assures to free the country of drug menace

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assured to bequeath the future generation a country free from the drug menace.

While several measures are already in place to prevent drug infiltration and distribution, President emphasized the country will be freed from drugs similar to that of terrorism, stated President’s Media Division.

President made these comments at a public gathering organized near Kiribathgoda Shopping complex today (22) ,to support candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting at the General Election.

President heeded to the requests by the public to construct a housing scheme for the residents in Peliyagoda prone to flash floods and to set up a pumping station in Pethiyagoda. People also apprised the President of the current status of the Kiribathgoda Hospital and issues related to lands. They also requested the President not to halt investigations into Easter Sunday attacks.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunge and candidate Sisira Jakody were present on the occasion.

President inspected the jogging path near Siyambalape junction which is in a dilapidated condition due to lack of proper maintenance. People requested the President to renovate it and develop the surrounding area as a self-employment center akin to Diyatha Uyana.

The President, who participated at the public gathering organized by candidate Dulip Wijesekara at Siyabalape Junction, Biyagama, was told by the public that over 400 acres of paddy land can be cultivated by renovating the Biyagama Waduwegama and Kottunna tanks. They also apprised the President of the difficulties faced by them for a long period of time due to inadequate operations of SLTB buses.

The President also attended a public meeting organized by former State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna near Sub Post Office in Dalupitiya Road. The President was warmly welcomed by the people gathered at the venue and appreciated his efforts to eradicate the drug menace from the country.

President Rajapaksa also joined the public meeting organized by candidate Sahan Pradeep near Kadawatha private bus stand. People gathered at the venue requested the President to construct a sports complex in Mahara Kadawatha and to repair the dilapidated roads.

The requests by the people which will take time to be fulfilled will be scrutinized and necessary steps will be taken in the future, stated PMD.

The people in Gampaha district pledged to strengthen the hands of the President by giving him a landslide victory for the SLPP at the forthcoming Parliamentary election so that the initiatives introduced by him to take the country forward in a new direction can be successfully completed, PMD added.

The public made this promise when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa joined a public gathering held in Gampaha district.

The people stressed that it is the responsibility of the people to extend support to the President ensuring a stable and strong Parliament as the upcoming general election is a decisive millstone in framing the future of the country.

Office employees complained of many hardships that they have to face as a result of non-stopping of the Intercity Express trains at the Ragama Railway Station. The people gathered at the public meeting held near the car park of Ragama Railway Station requested the President to look into this matter.

Candidate Madhu Madhawa Aravinda had organized the meeting. Sea erosion has had a major negative impact on the daily life of fisher folk in Uswetakeiyyawa area. A group of fishermen told the President the effect could be minimized with the construction of a fisheries harbor.

President also participated in a meeting organized by candidate Nimal Lanza in Nayakakanda Playground in Wattala. The President was also briefed on the issues faced by the fishing community in the area due to illegal sand mining.

Attending meetings organized by candidates Merali Perera in Ja-Ela and candidate Sudarshani Fernandopulle near Govijana Seva Center in Katana President engaged in cordial discussion with the people present at venues.

President was warmly welcomed by the people in the area when he attended meetings organized by candidate Indika Anuruddha in Divulapitiya town and candidate Kokila Hanrshani in Meerigama Bus Stand.

A group of United National Party supporters present at the venue said that they are pleased with the manner President is leading the country and will support SLPP at the Parliamentary Election, the PMD said.

President invited all the patriotic people to join hands to rebuild the country.